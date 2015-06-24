MOVES-AXA IM creates global emerging markets fixed income team

June 24 AXA Investment Managers will
create a global emerging markets (GEM) fixed income team and
said the head of its emerging markets fixed income had decided
to leave the company.
The company said it would merge its emerging markets debt
teams based in London and Paris with the Asian fixed income team
based in Hong Kong to create the GEM team.
Damien Buchet, who has been with the company for five years,
will leave in September, the company said on Wednesday.
The company appointed Sailesh Lad as a senior portfolio
manager to the GEM fixed income team.
Lad, who joins from Ignis Asset Management, has previously
worked at Henderson Global Investors, BlueBay Asset Management
and Moore Capital Management.
AXA IM also appointed Olga Fedotova as the head of emerging
market credit. She will join in August from UniCredit SpA
.
Fedotova has previously worked at HSBC and ING Bank.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)