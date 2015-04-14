MOVES-Dani Saurymper joins AXA Framlington healthcare team

April 14 AXA Investment, a unit of AXA SA , said Dani Saurymper would take on the management of the AXA Framlington Health fund and the AXA WF Framlington Health.

Saurymper will join on April 27 from Barclays Capital, where he was an equity research analyst for European healthcare.

Based in London, Saurymper will report to Mark Hargraves, head of global equities at AXA Framlington. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi)