MOVES-AXA Investment Managers hires The Duy Nguyen from Natixis

Jan 13 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed The Duy Nguyen as senior portfolio manager.

He will be based in Paris and report to Alexandre Martin-Min, co-head of securitised and structured assets, the company said.

He joins from Natixis SA, where he spent five years in the European asset-backed securities and collateralised loan obligations trading team. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)