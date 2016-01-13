MOVES-AXA Investment Managers hires The Duy Nguyen from Natixis

BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.57
* Fidelity Southern Corporation reports record earnings for fourth quarter - $15.1 million; $38.8 million in 2016
Jan 13 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed The Duy Nguyen as senior portfolio manager.
He will be based in Paris and report to Alexandre Martin-Min, co-head of securitised and structured assets, the company said.
He joins from Natixis SA, where he spent five years in the European asset-backed securities and collateralised loan obligations trading team. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Sabby Management LLC reports 9.98 percent passive stake in Skyline Medical Inc as of Jan 13 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jd6Dh2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Niocan amends its $1.65 million secured debenture to extend the maturity date