版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 18:12 BJT

MOVES-AXA Investment names new institutional solutions strategist

Oct 25 AXA Investment Managers, part of AXA SA said it named Franz Wenzel as institutional solutions strategist for the institutional solutions team.

Wenzel will report to Mathilde Sauvé, head of institutional solutions.

Prior to his new role, Wenzel was the chief strategist in the research and investment team at AXA. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐