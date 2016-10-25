MOVES-AXA Investment names new institutional solutions strategist

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 AXA Investment Managers, part of AXA SA said it named Franz Wenzel as institutional solutions strategist for the institutional solutions team.
Wenzel will report to Mathilde Sauvé, head of institutional solutions.
Prior to his new role, Wenzel was the chief strategist in the research and investment team at AXA. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
