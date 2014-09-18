MOVES-AXA IM appoints Martin Powis as business development manager

BRIEF-China Commercial Credit files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
Sept 18 Asset management company AXA Investment Managers, a unit of France's AXA Group, said it appointed Martin Powis as business development manager.
Powis will be based in London and will report to the UK head of institutional, AXA Investment said.
Powis was previously at Ignis Asset Management as the head of institutional sales for two years.
Powis has also worked at Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management and Gartmore Investment. (Reporting By Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK, April 26 Commission-free trading startup Robinhood has raised $110 million in a round led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner's investment group DST Global, valuing the company at $1.3 billion.
* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.54 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q1 OF 2017