MOVES-AXA IM appoints Martin Powis as business development manager

Sept 18 Asset management company AXA Investment Managers, a unit of France's AXA Group, said it appointed Martin Powis as business development manager.

Powis will be based in London and will report to the UK head of institutional, AXA Investment said.

Powis was previously at Ignis Asset Management as the head of institutional sales for two years.

Powis has also worked at Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management and Gartmore Investment. (Reporting By Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
