MOVES-AXA Investment Managers names Barrett UK institutional sales head

Sept 28 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed Rob Barrett as head of institutional sales in the UK.

He will report to Irshaad Ahmad, head of AXA Investment Managers UK, the company said.

Barrett joins from Invesco Perpetual, where he spent the past three years in their UK & Ireland institutional sales team. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)