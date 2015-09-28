版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 28日 星期一 17:50 BJT

MOVES-AXA Investment Managers names Barrett UK institutional sales head

Sept 28 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed Rob Barrett as head of institutional sales in the UK.

He will report to Irshaad Ahmad, head of AXA Investment Managers UK, the company said.

Barrett joins from Invesco Perpetual, where he spent the past three years in their UK & Ireland institutional sales team. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

