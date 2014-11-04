MOVES-Stephen Sexeny joins AXA Investment from New York Life

Nov 4 AXA Investment Managers, a unit of French financial company AXA SA, said it appointed Stephen Sexeny head of U.S. Client Group.

Sexeny joined AXA Investment on Monday from New York Life, where he was most recently head of business development and investor relations at its Cornerstone Capital Management unit.

Sexeny, based in Greenwich in Connecticut, will report to the company's Americas head Xavier Thomin, AXA Investment said in a statement.

Sexeny will be responsible for leading the company's distribution efforts in the United States. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)