Berkshire takes 8.7 pct stake in Carlyle-controlled Axalta

April 7 Paints company Axalta Coating Systems Ltd said Berkshire Hathaway Inc would buy an 8.7 percent stake in the company from controlling shareholder Carlyle Group for $560 million.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire is buying 20 million shares at $28 per share, a slight discount to the stock's Monday closing.

Axalta, the Dupont unit which Carlyle bought for $4.9 billion in February 2013, makes liquid and powder coatings for the automotive and transportation industries. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)