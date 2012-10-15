AXA Private Equity adds NY boss to executive board

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
LONDON Oct 15 Axa Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of the French insurer, said on Monday it has appointed Benoit Verbrugghe as a member of its executive board.
Verbrugghe, who has been at AXA Private Equity for 13 years and heads the firm's New York office, joins the now five-strong board led by CEO Dominique Senequier.
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.