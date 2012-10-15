版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一

AXA Private Equity adds NY boss to executive board

LONDON Oct 15 Axa Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of the French insurer, said on Monday it has appointed Benoit Verbrugghe as a member of its executive board.

Verbrugghe, who has been at AXA Private Equity for 13 years and heads the firm's New York office, joins the now five-strong board led by CEO Dominique Senequier.

