Axel Springer's digital ads unit Bonial bets heavily on U.S. - CEO

BERLIN Nov 15 Axel Springer's
digital ads unit Bonial wants to triple its active user base in
the United States as it hopes to ride a digitalisation wave in
the retail sector, its chief executive told Reuters.
"In the coming years we want to grow to 10 million active
users," Christian Gaiser said in an interview. The company
currently has an active user base of 3 million in the United
States which compares with its global base of around 25 million.
Bonial connects consumers and retailers via the internet and
smartphones by alerting users to discounts at retailers near
them. The company receives money for every user click on an ad.
The location-based aggregator of flyers, coupons and
catalogues works under the brand name Retale in the United
States, with groups including Walmart and Target
among its customers.
Bonial, which is 72.5 percent-owned by Axel Springer, is
active in 11 countries, of which the United States is the most
important.
"All developments we see here will arrive in other countries
in about two to three years," Gaiser said, who founded the
company in 2008, at the age of 22, but added that he currently
had no plans to expand to further markets.
Axel Springer, the publisher of Europe's top-selling Bild
newspaper, bought its stake in Bonial in 2011 as part of a shift
to more digital media and online classified ads as it seeks to
offset a decline in print circulation.
It has for instance bought Business Insider, an online
business news portal, and digital classified ads portal
StepStone.
So far Axel Springer has invested around $90 million in
Bonial, Gaiser said. Bonial's German business, where it operates
portals such as kaufDa and MeinProspekt, has been profitable
since 2011, the executive said.
He declined to say when Bonial's U.S. business would turn a
profit. "What we earn in our markets, we reinvest in growth," he
said, referring to Bonial's general strategy.
