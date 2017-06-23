CORRECTED-Axel Springer hopeful Facebook will make news pay

(Deletes reference to earnings in second paragraph)
BERLIN, June 23 The chief executive of German
publisher Axel Springer is confident that internet
companies like Facebook, Snapchat and Google
will help news providers make more money from their content.
News is increasingly being consumed digitally and especially
via social media and the company along with much of the industry
is shifting from newspapers and magazines to digital products.
"They have to provide a decent business model to attract
content onto their platforms," CEO Mathias Doepfner told a tech
conference on Thursday in Berlin. "They have the fake news
problem."
Facebook has come under intense pressure to tackle the
spread of false stories, which came to prominence during the
U.S. presidential election last year when many inaccurate posts
were widely shared on it and other social media services.
Doepfner said the likes of Google and Facebook were
increasingly open to thinking about ways to help media companies
make money on their platforms.
"These relations are getting better. They need a lot of
content," he said.
On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that News Corp.,
publisher of The Wall Street Journal and the Times of London, is
holding "very advanced" discussions with Facebook about
subscriptions to its content online.
