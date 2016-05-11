Axel Springer CEO says Bundesliga rights not a must-have

* Says will not be dragged in irrational bidding war
* Says current clips package didn't have expected effect
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, May 11 German publisher Axel Springer
plans to participate in an upcoming auction of
broadcasting rights for Bundesliga soccer, but will not be
dragged into an irrational bidding war, its chief executive said
on Wednesday.
Germany's soccer league (DFL) wants to double its proceeds
from the auction of rights for the four seasons starting
2017/18, aiming to rake in 1.1-1.5 billion euros ($1.3-1.7
billion) per season. This compares with an average of 748
million euros for the previous four years.
At the previous auction, Axel Springer won the rights to
broadcast clips from matches on its websites, hoping to attract
subscribers to the online edition of its Bild tabloid.
That didn't work out as well as hoped, Axel Springer Chief
Executive Mathias Doepfner told reporters during a conference
call about first-quarter earnings.
"We are happy with the current package we have but we had
expected a bigger effect," Doepfner said, adding about a quarter
of new subscribers joined Bild online because of the online
Bundesliga clips.
Close to half of Germany's population of 81 million watches
the Bundesliga on television, with many viewing highlights
packages on free-to-air channels.
The upcoming auction, which is planned to finish before
early June when the Euro 2016 soccer tournament starts, will
this time include a rule that no single buyer can acquire all
media rights for live games as Rupert Murdoch's Sky did
last time.
Apart from Sky, Britain's Perform Group, German free-to-air
broadcasters ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL,
Discovery's Eurosport and Constantin Media's
Sport1 are seen as potential bidders.
Doepfner said Springer would be a disciplined bidder.
"If the rights end up going for bigger amounts of money
compared to the previous auction, I think it will be very
unlikely that we will get what we want, because to us it is not
worth it," Doepfner said.
($1 = 0.8780 euros)
