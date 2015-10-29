Axel Springer appoints CEO of growing U.S. business

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
FRANKFURT Oct 29 German publisher Axel Springer appointed Jens Mueffelmann as head of its U.S. business on Thursday, a new post created in recognition of the growing importance of the market.
Springer, which narrowly missed buying the Financial Times from Pearson three months ago, has ambitions to become a major force in English-language publishing. It bought U.S. news website Business Insider last month.
Mueffelmann, 48, will retain his role as head of Axel Springer Digital Ventures. He may be replaced as chief operating officer of Springer's marketing and classified division.
"By creating this new position we want to ensure that we can capitalise on the growth potential in the U.S. market in the best possible way," Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner said in a statement.
Springer has completed more than a dozen acquisitions in the United States since early 2012, starting with a stake in holiday rental website Airbnb.
Mueffelmann will run the U.S. businesses from offices in Berlin, New York and Palo Alto, California. He will report directly to Doepfner. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Adrian Croft)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
