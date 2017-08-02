FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
German prosecutors close sexual harassment investigation of Bild publisher
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 下午1点36分 / 1 天前

German prosecutors close sexual harassment investigation of Bild publisher

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German prosecutors said on Wednesday they had closed a sexual harassment investigation of Kai Diekmann, former publisher of Axel Springer's mass-selling tabloid newspaper Bild, due to a lack of evidence.

The investigation had been launched after a female employee last year lodged a complaint against Diekmann, one of the most powerful media figures in Germany who resigned in January.

"There is no objective evidence either to disprove the statements of the accused or to prove the statements of the female witness," the prosecutor's office in Potsdam, southwest of Berlin, wrote in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Axel Springer welcomed the decision and said an internal investigation had also found no proof that Diekmann, who became Bild's publisher after serving as editor in chief from 2001 until the end of 2015, had committed a crime.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr in Berlin and Joern Poltz in Munich, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below