2014年 12月 18日

BRIEF-Axel Springer in Swiss joint venture with Ringier

FRANKFURT Dec 18 Axel Springer Ag

* Says to establish joint venture with ringier in switzerland

* Says final contractual details will be worked out over the next few weeks Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Thomas Atkins)
