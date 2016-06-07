UPDATE 3-S.Korea's Lotte Chem, Hanwha Chem target U.S. buys in growth pursuit

* Lotte Chem: Potential deal to help diversify product
portfolio
* Axiall seeks to thwart takeover bid by Westlake Chemical
* Hanwha Chem says submits letter of intent to buy
U.S.-based CSP
SEOUL, June 7 Lotte Chemical Corp is
bidding for U.S. chemicals maker Axiall Corp and Hanwha
Chemical Corp flagged a likely U.S. deal, as
cash-flush South Korean chemicals firms target acquisitions in a
hunt for new revenue streams.
Asian chemicals firms have seen their profits surge in the
last couple of years as the slide in oil prices has slashed
their input costs, leaving them with surpluses to invest.
Lotte Chemical, which plans to produce ethylene in the
United States in a joint venture with Axiall, announced the
initial offer on Tuesday, coming in as a potential white knight
for the $1.6 billion firm that is resisting a takeover attempt
by Westlake Chemical Corp.
Lotte Chemical did not provide any terms.
Separately, Hanwha Chemical said its unit had submitted a
letter of intent to buy U.S.-based automotive materials supplier
Continental Structural Plastics, in a deal media reports said
could fetch $600 million.
In March, crosstown rival LG Chem said it was
looking at more acquisitions of agriculture-chemical firms after
its $430 million purchase of Dongbu Farm Hannong.
"As they have seen cash swelling in the past couple of years
Korean chemicals firms are now on an expansion mode in search of
new growth engines," said Han Seung-je, an analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
Lotte Chemical, part of hotel-to-retail conglomerate Lotte
Group, said Axiall generated at least 2 trillion won ($1.72
billion) in cash per year, and that it was considering various
methods to finance the acquisition, including cash.
Axiall, which also makes building products, rejected in
April Westlake's $3.1 billion buyout proposal, which included
$1.5 billion in assumed debt, prompting Westlake to seek the
replacement of Axiall's board.
"Lotte Chemical will be seen as a white knight for Axiall,"
said Park Young-hoon, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.
Lotte Chemical said the proposed takeover would help
diversify its product portfolio and secure a stable customer
base in North America for the U.S. cracker joint venture.
Axiall's response to Lotte Chemical's offer was not
immediately known. A call to Axiall's U.S. office outside
normal business hours was not answered.
Lotte Chemical's shares ended down 3.5 percent on Tuesday,
its lowest closing since January, weighed down by concerns about
the price of a possible acquisition.
Axiall shares last traded at $23.30, giving it a market
value of $1.64 billion.
Late last month, Axiall said it was in talks with third
parties on options including the possible sale of the entire
company.
Lotte Chemical's operating profit rose 166 percent in the
first quarter, while Hanwha Chemical's profit soared 457 percent
during the period.
($1 = 1,159.7900 won)
