Chemical maker Westlake agrees to buy Axiall for $2.33 bln

June 10 Axiall Corp has agreed to be
acquired by Westlake Chemical Corp for $2.33 billion,
days after South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp offered
to buy Axiall.
Westlake said on Friday it would pay $33 per share in cash
for Axiall. The offer price represents a premium of nearly 28
percent to Axiall's Thursday close.
Westlake, rebuffed by Axiall multiple times, had offered to
buy the chemical maker in March in a cash-and-stock deal valued
at $23.35 per share at the time.
