UPDATE 1-Axiall accepts Westlake Chemical's raised $2.33 bln offer

June 10 Westlake Chemical Corp reached a deal to buy chemical producer Axiall Corp for $2.33 billion, after a six-month pursuit that included multiple bids and a rival offer from South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp .

Axiall's shares rose as much as 26 percent to $32.52 in morning trading on Friday, but were slightly below the new cash offer of $33 per share.

The deal has an enterprise value of about $3.8 billion, including debt and other liabilities, Westlake said.

Westlake's last cash-and-stock offer in March was then valued at $23.35 per share.

Lotte Chemical said on Tuesday that it had made an offer for Axiall, but the South Korean company did not provide further details.

Lotte Chemical already has a joint venture with Atlanta-based Axiall, through which it plans to produce ethylene in the United States.

Westlake, a Houston-based manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products, said it was looking forward to working with Lotte Chemical through the joint venture.

