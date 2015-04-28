MOVES-Axiom Alternative hires Gildas Surry as senior analyst, partner

April 28 Axiom Alternative Investments said
Gildas Surry would join the company as a senior analyst and
partner, effective June.
Surry will cover research and portfolio management and
oversee Axiom Contingent Capital and Axiom European Financial
Debt funds, the company said.
He has 15 years of experience in covering the European
banking sector and was most recently a senior analyst covering
European Banks at BNP Paribas SA.
He has previously held analyst roles at Citigroup Inc
and Merrill Lynch & Co Inc.
