MOVES-Axiom Alternative hires Gildas Surry as senior analyst, partner

April 28 Axiom Alternative Investments said Gildas Surry would join the company as a senior analyst and partner, effective June.

Surry will cover research and portfolio management and oversee Axiom Contingent Capital and Axiom European Financial Debt funds, the company said.

He has 15 years of experience in covering the European banking sector and was most recently a senior analyst covering European Banks at BNP Paribas SA.

He has previously held analyst roles at Citigroup Inc and Merrill Lynch & Co Inc. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)