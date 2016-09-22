版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 04:13 BJT

MOVES-AXIS Capital Holdings names new chief marketing officer

Sept 21 Insurer AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd named Michiko Kurahashi as chief marketing officer and Joe Cohen as chief communications officer.

Kurahashi previously served as director, head of marketing at CIT Bank. Cohen was previously SVP of communications at KIND Healthy Snacks. (Reporting by John Benny)

