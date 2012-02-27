New Issue- Axis Bank Ltd sells $500mln in notes

Feb 27 Axis Bank Ltd on Monday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclay's Capital, Citigroup, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AXIS BANK LTD AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 09/05/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.442 FIRST PAY 09/05/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.243 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/02/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 440 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A