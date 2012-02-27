版本:
New Issue- Axis Bank Ltd sells $500mln in notes

Feb 27 Axis Bank Ltd on Monday
sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Barclay's Capital, Citigroup, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard
Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: AXIS BANK LTD	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.125 PCT   MATURITY    09/05/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.442   FIRST PAY   09/05/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.243 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/02/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 440 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

