UPDATE 2-Axis-Shield stands firm on Alere rejection

By Anirban Sen and Paul Sandle

BANGALORE/LONDON, Aug 24 Axis-Shield , the British medical diagnostics firm fighting a takeover by U.S. rival Alere Inc , is open to considering an offer that values the company "more appropriately," its chief executive told Reuters.

"Any other bids that come in from Alere or anyone else, we'll give them proper consideration for our advisors and if we think the level is more appropriate then we'll take the right action," CEO Ian Gilham said.

Axis-Shield rejected a 230-million-pound ($375.4 million) approach from Alere in July. Alere, which has bought more than 9 percent of the company's stock, took the offer direct to Axis-Shield shareholders earlier this month.

Earlier on Wednesday, Axis-Shield, whose lipid panel test is scheduled to launch in Europe later this year, said it still believed Alere's offer fundamentally undervalued the company.

Alere spokeswoman Ginny Pulbrook said Axis-Shield's shareholders were being asked to put their faith in a management team that had failed to deliver on expectations in the past, pointing out that analysts had previously downgraded targets for Afinion placements.

Axis Shield's Afinion device tests for conditions like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and vitamin deficiency.

"Our cash offer provides certainty. It is certainty today against Axis-Shield delivering what is quite a complex long-term strategic plan," she said.

Axis Shield, in response to Alere's comment, said Afinion sales were up almost 25 percent to 1,200 machines for the first half and said they were confident of meeting their outlook of selling 2,500-3,000 Afinion instruments this year.

"We feel pretty confident about the (sale) of 3,000 new instruments this year, which will take us beyond 12,000, which is excellent progress in the five-and-a-half years since we launched," Gilham said.

For January-June, Dundee, Scotland-based Axis-Shield posted an underlying pretax profit of 4.3 million pounds ($7.1 million), on revenue of 56.2 million pounds.

Investec Securities analyst Sebastien Jantet said the results were in line with expectations, and the focus remained on what was the right take-out price.

"Alere's offer undervalues Axis Shield and, as long as shareholders hold their nerve, Alere will have to up its offer to secure it," Jantet wrote in a note.

Axis-Shield's shares, which have gained 42 percent since Alere's indicative offer in July, were slightly down at 475 pence at 0911 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, but remained above Alere's cash offer of 460 pence.

($1 = 0.606 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in BANGALORE and Paul Sandle in LONDON; Editing by Maju Samuel)