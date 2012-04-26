UPDATE 1-Axis Capital posts profit on lower catastrophe losses

* Q1 operating EPS $1.07 vs est $1.10

* Q1 EPS $0.96 vs $3.39 loss/shr last year

* Q1 net premiums earned $846 mln, up 7 pct

* Q1 combined ratio of 94.8 pct, down from 161.3 pct

April 27 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd posted a first-quarter profit as the Bermuda-based reinsurer maximised underwriting profit, riding on lower catastrophe losses.

For the first quarter, the company, which also provides accident & health insurance, earned $122.0 million, or 96 cents per share, compared with a loss of $383.8 million, or $3.39 per share, last year.

Operating profit was $136 million, or $1.07 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net premiums earned rose 7 pct to $846 million.

Axis' reinsurance segment reported an underwriting profit of $52 million for the quarter, a turn-around from an underwriting loss of $413 million last year.

The insurance segment reported underwriting income of $11 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $48 million in the year-ago period.

The year-earlier period was marked by severe winter weather in the United States and devastating earthquakes in the Asia-Pacific region.

Net combined ratio -- which is the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out as claims and expenses -- was 94.8 percent in the quarter, compared to 161.3 percent last year. A lower combined ratio is better, as a figure over 100 indicates that underwriting was unprofitable.

Axis Capital shares, which have risen almost 12 percent in the last three months, closed at $34.82 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.