UPDATE 2-Axis-Shield says Alere's 230 mln stg bid undervalues co

* Offer pitched at 460p/shr
* Deal represents 37 pct premium to Axis-Shield's July 5
close
By Anirban Sen
BANGALORE, Aug 5 British medical diagnostics
firm Axis-Shield said a 230-million-pound ($375.4
million) offer approach from larger U.S. rival Alere Inc
"fundamentally undervalued" the company and its future
prospects.
Alere said it made a 460-pence per share offer for
Axis-Shield, a month after the British firm rebuffed its
indicative approach pitched at the same price.
The U.S. company added that the offer would be conditional
upon it receiving valid acceptances of not less than 90 percent
of Axis-Shield shares and not less than 90 percent of the voting
rights carried by those shares.
"We look forward to having a constructive dialogue with the
board of Axis-Shield and its shareholders in respect of the
compelling merits of our cash offer," Alere said in a statement.
Dundee, Scotland-based Axis-Shield makes diagnostic tests
for conditions including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and
vitamin deficiency.
At least two analysts feel that Alere's bid might attract
other bidders, including Siemens (SIEGn.DE), given the prospects
for Axis-Shield's lipid testing unit -- which supplies tests for
about 10,000 Afinion machines in doctors' surgeries.
Brewin Dolphin analyst Chris Glasper called the offer from
Alere "opportunistic" and felt that a bid price of around 550
pence would be fair value for Axis-Shield.
The bid represents a premium of 37 percent to Axis-Shield's
closing price on July 5, when Alere made the indicative offer
for the British firm.
Axis-Shield's shares were trading flat at 450 pence at 0828
GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.
Shares of Waltham, Massachusetts-based Alere closed at
$26.62 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Last month, Alere said it was pursuing a deal with
Axis-Shield after its indicative 230 million pounds ($370
million) offer for the company was rebuffed.
($1 = 0.613 British Pounds)
