UPDATE 1-Bid target Axis-Shield gets FDA nod for arthritis test

Aug 26 Axis-Shield , the British medical diagnostics firm fighting a hostile takeover by larger U.S. rival Alere Inc , said U.S. health regulators cleared a new version of its test that detects rheumatoid arthritis.

In a statement, Axis-Shield said its anti-CCP ELISA kit had been cleared for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Axis-Shield's anti-CCP test contributed 2.3 million pounds to the company's overall sales in the first half of 2011.

Axis-Shield rejected a 230-million-pound ($375.4 million) approach from Alere in July. Alere, which has bought more than 9 percent of the company's stock, took the offer directly to Axis-Shield shareholders earlier this month.

Dundee, Scotland-based Axis-Shield's shares, which have risen 43 percent since Alere's indicative offer in July, were up slightly at 479.25 pence at 1243 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, remaining above Alere's cash offer of 460 pence per share. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)