Kroger to buy specialty pharmacy services provider Axium

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Financial terms not disclosed
* Axium specializes in complex and chronic conditions
LOS ANGELES Nov 15 Supermarket operator Kroger Co said on Thursday it will buy Axium Pharmacy Holdings Inc, a pharmacy services provider specializing in complex and chronic medical conditions such as cancer, as part of its growth strategy.
Kroger, the largest U.S. supermarket operator, said it would acquire the outstanding shares of privately held Axium. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Lake Mary, Florida-based Axium will give Kroger "significantly enhanced capabilities to serve customers who require complex drug therapies, and to deliver those therapies at greater value to customers and insurance payers," the company said.
"Kroger and Axium are a strategic fit as we look to enter the high-growth specialty pharmacy business," Lincoln Lutz, Kroger's vice president of corporate pharmacy, said in a statement.
Kroger operates supermarkets such as Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Smith's and Food 4 Less. It has 1,950 pharmacy locations and 91 Little Clinic locations.
Axium will operate as an independent company within Kroger.
Shares in Kroger, which had no prior ownership interest in Axium, were down 0.3 percent at $24.41 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.