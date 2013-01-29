Mexico's Axtel releases results of debt tender offer

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics net loss for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 was $4.1 mln
* Crescita Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Troubled Mexican telecom Axtel announced results on Tuesday of a debt exchange offer it launched last month intended to help it gain some breathing room and keep operations running.
The company said holders of $275 million in senior notes due in 2017 tendered $142 million, or 52 percent, while holders of $490 million in senior notes due in 2019 tendered $355 million, or 72.4 percent, for exchange.
In both cases, Axtel will cover the amounts tendered with a combination of new notes due in 2020, notes convertible into company's equity and cash.
The debt deal is crucial for Axtel as it is tied to the planned sale of 883 transmission towers to a unit of American Tower Corp for about $250 million.
Axtel, which provides broadband and home-phone line services, has struggled to compete with bigger market players, including leader America Movil , owned by tycoon Carlos Slim.
Axtel shares were up 2 percent at 3.54 pesos on Tuesday morning.
March 30 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday following a dip in oil prices as bloated U.S. inventories limited the impact of supply disruption in Libya.
March 30 Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as customers spent more in its stores.