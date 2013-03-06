UPDATE 1-Ayala, Rizal launch $350 mln in Philippine share sales-IFR

(Adds Rizal share offering, details on deals)
HONG KONG, March 6 Philippine conglomerate Ayala
Corp and medium-sized bank Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
launched on Wednesday stock offerings worth $350
million, looking to benefit from a rally over the past year to
raise funds.
Ayala could raise about $250 million from a selldown in
Ayala Land Inc, the country's largest property
developer, while Rizal is offering $100 million worth of new
shares to bolster its capital base, Thomson Reuters publication
IFR reported.
Ayala is offering 320 million Ayala Land shares in a range
of 30-32 pesos each, putting the total deal at 10.24 billion
pesos ($251 million), added IFR, citing a term sheet of the
transaction. The price is equivalent to a discount of as much as
8.6 percent to Ayala Land's Wednesday close of 32.85 pesos.
The deal might be raised further, with 79 million additional
shares being offered in an upsized option, IFR said.
Rizal's offering consists of 63.6 million new shares at 64
pesos each, putting the total deal at 4.07 billion pesos. The
offering price represents a discount of 4.5 percent from the
bank's Wednesday close of 67 pesos.
The sale was done through a so-called top-up placement, with
Rizal's main shareholder Pan Malayan Management and Investment
Corp initially selling existing shares and subscribing to the
same number of new shares at the same price being issued by
Rizal.
Rizal's stock has surged 66 percent the past year, while
Ayala Land shares gained 54 percent, compared with a 39 percent
rise in the benchmark PSE composite index over the same
period.
UBS was hired as sole bookrunner on the Ayala offering,
while Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Macquarie and Maybank
handled the Rizal share sale.
($1 = 40.7100 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton, S. Anuradha and Fiona Lau of IFR;
Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Roger
Atwood)