Azerbaijan says it shot down Armenian drone; Nagorno-Karabakh denies report

BAKU, July 29 Azerbaijan said on Wednesday it
had shot down an Armenian drone near the breakaway
Nagorno-Karabakh region, a report dismissed by separatists in
the region.
Renewed violence has broken this year along the border
between Armenia and Azerbaijan and around Nagorno-Karabakh,
which lies inside Azerbaijan but is controlled by its majority
ethnic Armenians.
The Azeri Defence Ministry said the drone DJI Inspire 1, a
commercial vehicle designed for aerial photography, was shot
down over Azeri positions near the breakaway region but
Nagorno-Karabakh's defence ministry denied the report.
"The information released today by the Azeri defence
ministry, that supposedly Azeri armed forces shot down an
Armenian drone, does not match reality," the separatists'
ministry said in a statement.
Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh erupted in 1991 as the Soviet
Union broke up and a ceasefire was called in 1994. But
Azerbaijan and Armenia have regularly traded accusations of
further violence around Nagorno-Karabakh and along their border.
