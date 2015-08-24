Soldiers killed in clashes near Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region

BAKU Aug 24 Clashes erupted between troops from
Azerbaijan and the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region at the
weekend, the two sides said on Monday, giving conflicting death
tolls and disputing who was to blame.
Violence has intensified this year around Nagorno-Karabakh,
which has an ethnic Armenian majority.
Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said five Armenian soldiers
were killed and eight wounded late on Saturday. It said the
Armenians were the first to open fire and three Azeri soldiers
were wounded.
Nagorno-Karabakh's Defence Ministry said four Azeri soldiers
were killed and more than 15 wounded, Armenian news agencies
reported.
War erupted over Nagorno-Karabakh in 1991 as the Soviet
Union broke up, and killed about 30,000 people. A ceasefire was
called in 1994 but violence has broken out sporadically since.
Nagorno-Karabakh has run its own affairs with military and
financial backing from Armenia since the war. Armenian-backed
forces hold seven Azeri districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh.
Efforts to reach a permanent settlement have failed despite
mediation led by France, Russia and the United States.
The South Caucasus region is criss-crossed by major oil and
gas pipelines. Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to global majors
including BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil,
frequently threatens to take Nagorno-Karabakh back by force, and
is spending heavily on its armed forces.
Armenia, an ally of Russia, says it would not stand by if
Nagorno-Karabakh were attacked.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by
Margarita Antidze; Editing by Janet Lawrence)