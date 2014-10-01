版本:
ShawCor unit Bredero wins Azeri Shah Deniz gas pipe contracts

TBILISI Oct 1 Bredero Shaw International B.V., a unit of Canada's ShawCor Ltd , has won pipeline coating contracts worth $200 million for the Shah Deniz II gas project in Azerbaijan, the operating consortium said on Wednesday.

Shah Deniz, Azerbaijan's biggest gas field, is being developed by consortium partners including Britain's BP, Norway's Statoil and Azeri state energy company SOCAR.

Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006 and has an annual production capacity of about 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas.

The next phase, Shah Deniz II, is important for Europe in terms of providing an alternative gas supply to Russia's Gazprom . It is expected to produce 16 bcm per year from around 2019, with 10 bcm earmarked for Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey.

The BP-led partners previously signed about 20 engineering, construction and supply contracts, valued about $9 billion, under the Shah Deniz II project with most of work being already commenced at the construction sites in the capital Baku. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by William Hardy)
