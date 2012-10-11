Azeri leader says BP made 'false promises'

LONDON Oct 11 Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said oil major BP had made "false promises" about the amount of oil it would produce from its huge fields and the country's revenues were now short of $8 billion because of lower-than-expected output.

He said BP had promised to sack people responsible for the shortfall in production but had not done it yet.

"It is absolutely unacceptable... Investors who cannot stick to their obligations and contract terms must learn lessons. Serious measures must and will be taken," Aliyev told the government on Wednesday, according to a text posted on his website.