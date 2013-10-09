UPDATE 5-Aliyev wins third term as president of Azerbaijan

* Opposition accuses Aliyev of voting irregularities
* Groups say right violations on the rise
* West eyeing strategic interests, energy supplies
By Thomas Grove and Afet Mehdiyeva
BAKU, Oct 9 Ilham Aliyev won a third term as
president of the oil-producing ex-Soviet republic of Azerbaijan
on Wednesday in an election the opposition said was marred by
voting violations.
Aliyev's control over most levers of power and media outlets
made his victory a foregone conclusion for many in the nation of
9 million, even though the fractious opposition united for the
first time in a presidential poll behind a single candidate.
Election officials said a partial count gave Aliyev nearly
85 percent of the vote with almost 80 percent of ballots counted
in country he has dominated since he succeeded his long-ruling
father Heydar a decade ago, presiding over an oil-fuelled
economic boom but tolerating little dissent.
Dozens of cars honking and carrying the flags of Azerbaijan
and Aliyev's ruling party cruised down Oilman Avenue, a central
Baku thoroughfare whose high-priced boutiques have come to
symbolise the massive oil revenues enjoyed by the Azeri elite.
"I am grateful to the Azeri people for voting for me and
putting their trust in me and the future development of the
country," said Aliyev, speaking on state television.
The president has faced criticism at home and abroad over
the government's treatment of its critics, as protests are
quickly quashed and one rights group said a pre-election
crackdown had doubled the number of political prisoners.
A gaping divide between the rich and poor and allegations of
corruption which Azeris say pervades many aspects of life has
galvanised domestic opposition.
Aliyev opened the path to a third five-year term by backing
a 2009 referendum that scrapped presidential term limits. He won
the presidency in 2003 and 2008 in votes international observers
said fell short of democratic standards.
At the ruling New Azerbaijan Party headquarters, supporters
gathered near a screen repeatedly showing Aliyev, 51, casting
his ballot.
"We voted for our president because there cannot be any
other president in Azerbaijan besides Ilham Aliyev," said
leather-clad biker Ilham Ibragimov, waving party flags.
The election commission said opposition candidate Jamil
Hasanly, a 61-year-old historian, received 5 percent of the
vote. There were eight other candidates.
Hasanly, a former lawmaker and adviser to the late Abulfaz
Elchibey, who was president for about a year in 1992-1993 but
was driven from power shortly before Heydar Aliyev's election,
said there was evidence of violations including ballot stuffing.
"Authorities stole our votes the way they are stealing
everything else in this country," he said in an interview with
Radio Liberty's Azeri service.
A video published by the BBC's Azeri service showed one man
stuffing several voting papers into a ballot box. The election
commission said no electoral violations had been reported.
OIL BOOM
Azerbaijan's oil boom, the product of a BP -led
consortium that exports Caspian Sea oil to ships in the
Mediterranean Sea, raised living standards and boosted the
mainly Muslim country's clout to court Western powers.
Azerbaijan has also boosted its arms budget and the amount
of money it spends on defence is higher than the GDP of its
regional rival Armenia, with whom tensions are still simmering
after a territorial dispute that caused a war in the 1990s.
But the average monthly salary is 500 manats ($600), and few
Azeris can afford the boutiques and five-star hotels in Baku.
"I want changes in our country. This government led by Ilham
Aliyev has been ruling Azerbaijan for a long time," said Anchar
Gasanly, 19, a student.
The number of demonstrations has increased in recent years,
triggered in part by young people using social media, some
taking inspiration from the Arab Spring uprisings.
"We will fight to the end for our votes," Hasanly said.
But while Hasanly's coalition plans to hold a rally on
Saturday, few expect sustained protests after the vote.
Rights groups say Azerbaijan's strategic location between
Russia and Iran, its oil reserves, Europe-bound energy
pipelines and its role as a transit route for U.S. troops to
reach Afghanistan have cushioned it from Western criticism.
Aliyev has dismissed accusations of human rights abuses and
says Azeris enjoy full democratic freedoms.
He boasts that per capita GDP increased to $7,850 in 2012
from $850 in 2003, but economic growth has slowed since his
first term and the distribution of wealth is uneven.
But some saw the election as a vote for stability.
"He has already proved since 2003 that he can lead the
country ... But let's see a fourth term, a fifth term - I don't
see any alternative to him in the next 10-15 years," said Ali
Takhmazov, a 66-year-old businessman and former politician.