CORRECTED-ExxonMobil closes one of its offices in Azerbaijan - Azeri tax ministry

(Corrects to say closed one of its offices, not the head office)

BAKU Feb 17 U.S. energy company ExxonMobil has closed one of its offices in Azerbaijan, the Azeri taxation ministry said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

