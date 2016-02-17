UPDATE 1-ExxonMobil shuts one of its offices in Azerbaijan - tax ministry

(Adds ExxonMobil's statement, background)

BAKU Feb 17 U.S. energy company ExxonMobil has closed one of its offices in Azerbaijan, the country's tax ministry said on Wednesday, the result of a delayed oil project.

The office was linked to an oil production project on the Araz-Alov-Sharg oilfields in the Caspian Sea. The project is frozen until a decision is taken about the status of the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Exxon's other office in the oil-rich country will stay open, the company said in a statement.

"No change has occurred to the permanent representation of ExxonMobil in Azerbaijan or to the office of Exxon Azerbaijan Limited in Baku," the company said.

Exxon Azerbaijan Ltd has a nine percent interest in the Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) which produces hydrocarbons from the major Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields, a project operated by BP.

"ExxonMobil has had a continuous business presence in Azerbaijan since 1995 and remains committed to bringing to AIOC its extensive global expertise, for example, in geoscience, reservoir engineering, drilling and production technology," the company said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita; Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn)