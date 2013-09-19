版本:
Shah Deniz consortium signs supply contracts with buyers of Azeri gas

BAKU, Sept 19 Azeri state energy firm SOCAR and its partners in its Shah Deniz II project signed contracts on Thursday to supply European buyers with gas, offering an alternative supply source to Russia towards the end of the decade.

Among buyers of Azeri gas are Shell, Bulgargas, Gasnatural Fenosa, Greek DEPA, Germany's E.ON, French GDF Suez, Italian regional unility Hera Trading , Swiss AXPO and Italian Enel.

