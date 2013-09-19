Italy to get half of Azeri Shah Deniz II gas - SOCAR

BAKU, Sept 19 Italy will receive around a half of the gas from the Shah Deniz II project in Azerbaijan after European companies signed a deal to buy gas from the field, an Azeri state energy company official said on Thursday.

"Around 8 billion cubic metres of gas will be shipped to the Italian market, where European buyers will be getting it for their facilities in the country (Italy)," Elshad Nasirov told reporters.

He said Bulgaria and Greece would receive 1 bcm of gas each.

The gas field is expected to feed 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year of gas to Europe from around 2019, with 10 bcm earmarked for Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey.