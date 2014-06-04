U.S. shale gas no threat to Azerbaijan's export plans-minister

| BAKU, June 4
Azerbaijan sees little threat to
its natural gas export plans from abundant U.S. shale gas
because the Azeris have locked in long-term contracts and
transport and other costs will drive up the price of the U.S.
product.
Azerbaijan is preparing to supply Europe with 10 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas each year and Turkey with 6 bcm from
2019 from its vast Shah Deniz gasfield in the Caspian Sea, which
holds estimated reserves of 1.2 trillion cubic metres.
In the United States, fracking has driven down gas prices,
which are about a third of those in the European Union.
But Azeri energy minister Natiq Aliyev said that U.S.
exports may not be as cheap once the additional costs of
liquefying, transporting and re-gasifying are included.
"I think that shale gas won't pose any threat for Azeri
natural gas to be transported to Europe," Aliyev told Reuters.
Buyers of Azeri gas from Shah Deniz II include Shell
, Bulgargas, Gas Natural Fenosa, Greek DEPA, Germany's
E.ON, France's GDF Suez, Italian regional
utility Hera Trading, Switzerland's AXPO and
Italy's Enel.
"There will be some limited competition (from the U.S. shale
gas), but I'd like to remind you that we signed deals with
buyers of our gas (from Shah Deniz II) in Europe for 25 years,"
Vitaliy Baylarbayov, deputy vice-president at Azeri state oil
company SOCAR, told Reuters.
"So we have already taken our place on the market."
Baylarbayov added that he saw Asia as a potential market for
U.S. shale gas due to bigger demand, higher gas prices in Asia
and cheaper transportation options.
Baylarbayov and Aliyev also said preliminary estimates
indicated the presence of quite substantial shale gas reserves
in Azerbaijan itself.
"We are exploring shale gas production potential, but I
don't think we'll start its production in Azerbaijan any time
soon," Baylarbayov said.
Shale gas production requires hydraulic fracturing - the
process of injecting water and chemicals at high pressure into
underground rock formations to push out gas.
Critics say fracking can pollute water supplies and trigger
small earthquakes, but advocates say it has a strong safety
record.
