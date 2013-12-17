Azeri SOCAR and consortium extend Shah Deniz agreement to 2048

BAKU Dec 17 Azeri state energy firm SOCAR and
its partners in the Shah Deniz II consortium agreed to extend
terms for the Shah Deniz II natural gas project by 13 years, up
to 2048, BP Azerbaijan and the consortium said in a news
release.
"The Shah Deniz partners have agreed to undertake
exploration and appraisal work on prospects within the
production sharing agreement area," it said on Tuesday.
"I am particularly pleased that we have agreed terms for
extending the Shah Deniz Production Sharing Agreement up to
2048. This enables BP and our partners to work in partnership
with Azerbaijan in appraising future stages of Shah Deniz," Bob
Dudley, BP's Group Chief Executive, said.
Backers of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas project signed a
final investment decision on Tuesday, with a view to pumping
natural gas to Europe from 2019.