Azerbaijan expects to secure TAP gas pipeline finance in full in April

| BAKU
BAKU Feb 29 Azerbaijan expects to secure in
April full financing for the Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP),
seen as an alternative for Russian gas supplies to Europe, Azeri
Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said on Monday.
The Southern Gas Corridor project, of which TAP is a part,
is expected to cost around $45 billion.
"The talks are under way. The issues of TAP financing will
be completely solved on April 28," Aliyev told reporters,
declining to say why that exact date was chosen.
TAP's shareholders are BP, Azeri state company SOCAR,
Snam, Fluxys, Enagas and Axpo
.
TAP is a part of the project that is designed to transport
16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah
Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea, one of the world's largest
gas fields, by the end of the decade.
The 870 kilometre (545 mile) pipeline will connect with the
Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) near the Turkish-Greek border
at Kipoi, cross Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before
reaching southern Italy.
Last week, Aliyev said that construction on the TAP would
begin in March.
Russia, which supplies a third of Europe's gas, has long
sought to supply gas to southern Europe via the Black Sea in
order to bypass Ukraine, a main route for the Russian gas to the
European Union, as relations between Moscow and Kiev have
soured.
Moscow also faces tougher regulations in the EU, which bars
gas producers from owning infrastructure. It has already
scrapped the South Stream pipeline project due to EU resistance
and its TurkStream gas pipeline due to political tension with
Ankara.
However, Europe has endorsed the gas from Azerbaijan.
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who was in
the Azeri capital Baku, said that the project would be completed
on time.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Louise Heavens)