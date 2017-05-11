UPDATE 2-Azerbaijan's biggest bank suspends some debt repayments

* Ex-Soviet Azerbaijan hit by oil price slump
* Bank struggling with bad debt
* Launches restructuring
* Asks foreign creditors to show patience
By Nailia Bagirova
BAKU, May 11 Azerbaijan's biggest lender,
International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) said on Thursday it had
suspended payments on some of its liabilities and asked its
foreign creditors for support while it restructures its bad
loans.
The announcement was the most dramatic sign to date that an
economic slowdown rumbling in energy producer Azerbaijan since
prices for oil and gas slumped three years ago is now
threatening the health of its banking sector.
Azerbaijan's finances appeared to have stabilised this year
after the government cut budget spending, and oil prices
strengthened, but economists had warned of a lingering risk from
bad debt on the balance sheets of Azerbaijan's banks.
The state-controlled bank said in a statement that it had
suspended payments of principal and interest on the liabilities
that will be included in its restructuring, though it did not
specify what they were.
In New York, the bank filed a petition under Chapter 15 of
the U.S. bankruptcy code. Such a petition is not a bankruptcy
filing but keeps creditors from pursuing legal actions in the
United States, giving debtors time to restructure their
businesses.
The bank said it had missed a scheduled payment under a $100
million subordinated loan owed to Rubrika Finance Company Ltd.,
which is based in Dublin and operates as a debt issuing vehicle.
The bank said it was implementing a restructuring plan and
had retained Lazard Frères as financial adviser and White & Case
LLP as legal adviser. It also said it planned to swap some of
its liabilities for Azeri sovereign liabilities.
IBA said it continued to conduct day-to-day business with
its clients, including all transactions in relation to
individual and corporate deposits. A Reuters reporter who
visited several of the bank's ATMs in the Azeri capital late on
Thursday said there were no queues.
Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan's finance minister, appealed to
the holders of IBA's foreign currency obligations for help while
the bank is restructured. He said he planned to meet IBA's
investors in London on May 23.
The IBA has a total of $908 million in debt outstanding,
according to Thomson Reuters data. That includes $240 million in
two loans and the rest in Eurobonds. One of the Eurobonds is
denominated in Mexican pesos and matures in June 2022.
FOREIGN CREDITORS
"The Ministry of Finance has noted with concern the
deteriorating financial and capital position of International
Bank of Azerbaijan," Sharifov said in a statement.
"The Ministry of Finance hopes and expects that holders of
IBA's foreign currency obligations will agree to support the
proposed restructuring plan so as to facilitate the provision of
additional support to IBA from the government."
IBA's most immediate foreign liability, the Thomson Reuters
data show, is a June 11 coupon payment on a $500 million
Eurobond that matures in 2019. It was not clear from the data
how big the repayment would be.
The bank also has a $185 million loan that falls due on Oct.
26, 2017, according to the data, creditors for which include
Commerzbank, a branch of Bayerische Landesbank, a Russian unit
of Societe Generale, and Qatar's Commercial Bank QSC.
Azerbaijan's government has already undertaken a rescue
package for IBA. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev in 2015 ordered
the finance ministry and central bank to transfer bad and risky
loans from IBA to a state-owned credit organisation,
Aqrarkredit.
In December last year, the government took further action,
injecting additional capital into IBA via a share issue, and
thereby increasing its stake in the bank to 76.73 percent.
In a statement released on Thursday, Khalid Ahadov, IBA's
chairman, said he was hopeful the bank would be financially
viable, but said: "IBA is in a difficult financial position."
Dmitri Vasiliev, director of financial institutions at
credit rating agency Fitch, said earlier this year IBA would
need more government help while it tries to rebuild its loan
book.
"We view IBA as failed institution right now," Vasiliev
said.
