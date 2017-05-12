Azeri bank says debt at $3.3 bln under restructuring plan

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
TBILISI May 12 Azerbaijan's biggest bank, the International Bank of Azerbaijan, said in an indicative restructuring plan that its designated financial indebtedness stood at $3.34 billion as of April 18.
In the document published on its website on Friday, IBA mentioned a $500 million Eurobond due on June 11, 2019, as well as debt owed to Cargill, Intesa Sanpaolo, Societe Generale and Azeri state fund SOFAZ, among others.
On Thursday IBA said it was suspending payments on some of its liabilities. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project