REFILE-Azeri president criticises BP for oil output decline

By Lada Evgrashina and Afet Mehdiyeva

BAKU Oct 11 BP came under unprecedented criticism from Azeri President Ilham Aliyev over falling oil output in Azerbaijan at one of the British major's biggest production assets.

"There were discussions with BP over decline in oil production and they admitted they had allowed some serious violations and promised to fix them within one month," Aliyev said during a government meeting late on Wednesday.

The meeting was broadcast by Azeri state TV.