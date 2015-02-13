UPDATE 1-Azeri oil output up for first time since 2013

(Adds info on gas output, background)
BAKU Feb 13 Crude oil and condensate production
in Azerbaijan rose to 3.7 million tonnes in January from 3.6
million tonnes in January 2014, the first monthly increase since
2013, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Friday.
The source, who declined to be named as he is not authorised
to talk to the press, said rising oil output at the main Azeri,
Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by British major BP
had been the reason for the overall increase.
The source added that natural gas production for consumers
rose to 1.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first month of
this year, up from 1.6 bcm a year ago.
Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan fell to
41.9 million tonnes last year from 43.1 million tonnes in 2013.
Falling output at the ACG oilfields has been a cause of
concern in Baku.
BP and its partner, Azeri state energy firm SOCAR, tried to
calm those worries in 2013, saying production had stabilised.
Total oil output rose in 2013 for the first time since 2011.
But the decline continued last year. Output from the ACG
fields fell to 24.2 million tonnes, or an average 655,700
barrels per day (bpd) in January-September from 663,200 bpd in
the same period in 2013 and 656,000 bpd in the first half of
2014, BP-Azerbaijan said in November.
BP started maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West
Azeri platforms on Oct. 31, halting operations for a month, in a
move that could further reduce oil production in the country.
Production resumed on Nov. 27.
Azerbaijan plans to produce 40.6 million tonnes of oil and
29 bcm of gas in 2015.
