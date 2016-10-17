Azerbaijan's oil output edges down 0.3 pct in Jan-Sept y/y

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BAKU Oct 17 Azerbaijan produced 31.268 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate in January-September, 0.3 percent less than in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee said on Monday.
It increased its output of natural gas by 3.8 percent to 22.051 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the same period. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.