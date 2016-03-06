Azeri SOCAR says construction of TAP to begin in May

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
BAKU, March 6 Construction works for the Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP) are planned to begin in May, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told ANS TV on Sunday.
The construction work on the TAP had been expected to start in March but the date was moved on the Greek government's request, he added.
The TAP project aims to transport gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea, one of the world's largest gas fields, by the end of the decade.
TAP's shareholders are BP, Azeri state company SOCAR, Snam, Fluxys, Enagas and Axpo .
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by David Evans)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.