Azerbaijan president open to Snam taking stake in TAP project

MILAN, July 9 Azerbaijan is open to Italian gas
infrastructure group Snam taking a stake in the project
to build the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) that will carry gas
from Azerbaijan to Europe, President Ilham Aliyev said on
Thursday.
"Why not? If someone would allocate its shares to other
companies I don't see any problems," Aliyev said when asked
about Snam's possible investment in TAP.
He spoke in English to reporters during a visit to Milan's
EXPO international trade fair.
Snam CEO told Reuters in an interview in June the company
was ready to evaluate buying 20 percent of TAP.
TAP's current shareholders are BP (20 percent), the
State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (20
percent), Norway's Statoil (20 percent), Belgium's
Fluxys (19 percent), Spain's Enagas (16
percent) and Swiss company Axpo (5 percent).
Aliyev confirmed the project was expected to be completed in
2020.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)