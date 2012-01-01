Israel's Azrieli buys Houston building for $107.5 mln

JERUSALEM Jan 1 A U.S. subsidiary of Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group has agreed to buy an office building in Houston, Texas for $107.5 million, Azrieli Group said on Sunday.

The building totals about 31,986 square meters (344,296 square feet) and is fully occupied, the Israeli company said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Dow Chemical is the main tenant and has a lease until 2026.

Azrieli Group bought three office towers in Houston a year ago for $176 million.

The company said the latest purchase, which is due to close by Jan. 13, is not expected to substantially impact its operations.

Azrieli Group, which is controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli, did not name the seller of the property.