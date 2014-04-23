Brazil airline Azul to order Airbus wide-body jets -sources

PARIS/SAO PAULO, April 22 Brazil's third-biggest
airline, Azul Linhas Aereas, is set to announce a fleet
expansion on Wednesday including an order for its first
wide-body aircraft from European planemaker Airbus,
according to two industry sources.
The order would vault Azul, which is controlled by JetBlue
Airways Corp founder David Neeleman, into the
international market with long-range jumbo jets that could tap
more lucrative routes to the United States and Europe.
Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing Co battle intensely for
such orders. Airbus and Boeing officials declined to comment on
the matter. Azul announced a Wednesday press conference but
offered no details of the announcement.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)