Azul CEO says $450 mln Chinese investment buys time for IPO

* Qualcomm Inc - CEO Steve Mollenkopf's 2016 total compensation $11.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SAO PAULO Nov 24 A $450 million capital injection from China's HNA Group has given Brazilian airline Azul SA more time to prepare for an eventual initial public offering (IPO), Azul's Chief Executive Antonoaldo Neves said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
Neves said the timing of an IPO was not a principal driver of the deal, which will bolster Azul's cash position without diluting the two-thirds of voting shares held by JetBlue Airways Corp founder David Neeleman. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Aluisio Alves)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union Co, the world's biggest money-transfer company, agreed to pay $586 million and admitted to turning a blind eye as criminals used its service for money laundering and fraud, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says to sell 8.2 million shares of common stock of company, at a price to public of US$1.225 per share